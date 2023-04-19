Food ultrasound market size to grow USD 98.44 million between 2022 and 2027; Gro… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The food ultrasound market is estimated to grow by USD 98.44 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by frequency range (medium frequency, low frequency, and high frequency), application (meat and seafood, fruit and vegetables, beverage, dairy products, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology, Request a sample report

The market growth in the medium frequency segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the technological benefits of using medium-frequency food ultrasound. It destructs blemishes and makes sure that the food samples are not damaged or altered during the analytical process. This is crucial, as quality is paramount in the food and beverage industry and optimizes cost and time, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the production process.

The market is driven by the rising demand for food safety and quality. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for safe and healthy food products due to growing concerns over food safety. Hence, food manufacturers are striving to improve the quality and safety of food products. They adopt ultrasound technology to detect food contamination at an early stage. This ensures that only safe and quality food reaches customers. The use of this technology helps reduce food-borne diseases caused by contaminated food, which is one of the major global health issues. Thus, the increased demand for food safety and quality will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Ultrasound Market Insights –