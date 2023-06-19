Foot Care Tools Market Size is Anticipated to Cross US$ 4.8 Billion by 2031, Exp… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global foot care tools market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2022, the market for foot care tools was valued at US$ 2.3 billion

The increasing awareness about the importance of foot health and the impact of foot-related issues on overall well-being has led to an increased demand for foot care tools. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing foot conditions and seeking preventive measures. This has created a major demand for foot care tools.

The easy availability of foot care tools through online platforms and rapidly growing e-commerce platforms and online retailing has made foot care tools more accessible to consumers, driving market growth.

Increasing technological advancement and increased development of more innovative and effective foot care tools with advanced materials, cushioning technologies, arch support systems, and customized solutions, are expected to drive the demand for the foot care tool market.

Market Snapshot:

 Report Coverage  Details
 Market Revenue  US$ 2.3 Bn
 Estimated Value  US$ 4.8 Bn
 Growth Rate – CAGR  6.9%  
 Forecast Period  2023-2031
 No. of Pages  160 Pages
 Market Segmentation  Type, Material, Application, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel
 Regions Covered  North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
 Companies Covered  Aetna Foot Products, Alva-Amco Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.,, Blistex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., HoMedics USA LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,, Merck & Co. Inc.,, ProFoot, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.,, Tweezerman International LLC, Other Key Players

