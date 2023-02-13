Football Equipment Market will surpass US$ 23.78 billion revenues towards the en… – Press Release

New York:, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Football Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 23.78 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033. Market expansion is dependent on several variables such as an increase in the number of development programs, a rise in the demand for cutting-edge technology, and growing awareness about related products.



Globally, there is a growing demand for environment-friendly items. Organic cotton, water-based adhesives, and recyclable plastic material are now being used for the production of football equipment in place of leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other synthetic materials. Numerous types of sporting goods are now being manufactured using thermoplastic elastomers more frequently.

To meet the rising demand for eco-friendly goods, several nascent businesses are introducing products such as football shoes made from eco-friendly materials, which not only benefit the environment but also make the shoes substantially lighter, giving players more speed, agility, and comfort.

Limited-edition of football sneakers from Nike were manufactured using recyclable and renewable materials. Neymar, a top footballer from Brazil, is well-known for donning Nike Inc.’s GS football boots, which are the lightest and most environment-friendly boots Nike has ever produced. The traction plate is manufactured from the plant-based material Pebax Renu, which is composed of 97% castor beans. The laces, inner, and tongue of Nike Inc.’s GS shoes are all produced from at least 70% recycled plastic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study