Foothill Gold Line Celebrates Completion of Major Work for New Light Rail Track … – Press Release

Hundreds of community members, project stakeholders and elected officials celebrate historic achievement at Track Completion Ceremony for 9.1-mile Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Pomona

LA VERNE, Calif., June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) held a Track Completion Ceremony to celebrate the completion of major work for the new light rail track system for the 9.1-mile, four-station Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Pomona. The celebration took place at the D Street railroad crossing in La Verne, Calif., just steps away from the University of La Verne campus and one of the four new light rail stations that will serve future riders. The event culminated in the installation of the 230,630th rail clip (rail clips permanently attach the steel rail to the concrete railroad ties), officially completing major construction for the new light rail tracks, and permanently connecting the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona via this new light rail line. An engraved, commemorative boulder embedded in the sidewalk was also unveiled during the ceremony, recognizing the importance of the day to these corridor cities.

“It is an historic and symbolic day for the Foothill Gold Line project and our corridor cities,” stated Foothill Gold Line Board Chairman and Claremont Mayor Ed Reece. “The completion of the light rail tracks doesn’t just mark a physical connection between Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona; it also marks the imminent arrival of a better and brighter transportation future for these foothill communities, the San Gabriel Valley and Greater Los Angeles.”

Today’s historic event was attended by hundreds of community members, elected officials at all levels of government, the Foothill Gold Line Board of Directors, members of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Board of Directors, transportation officials –…