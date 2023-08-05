For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the Secret to Improving on a Classic? Tr… – Press Release

Marking the August 4 Observance, Coast Packing’s Chef Greg Whips Up ‘Chocolate Chip Cookies With Lard,’ Ultimate Recipe for the Hugely Popular Cookie

VERNON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — It’s almost August, which means another National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is nearly upon us – and a chance to use lard to make the chewiest cookies on the block.

“There are any number of ways to prepare chocolate chip cookies but this one is hands down my favorite,” said Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Corporate Chef. “Our recipe calls for lard and creates the perfect chewy texture – the thing that everyone loves in a great chocolate chip cookie. Trust me on this and give it a try – it’s easy, quick and insanely delicious.”

Ingredients

Makes 12-14 cookies; prep time 15 minutes, bake time 9-10 minutes, total time 1 hour 25 minutes

2 cups AP flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup lard, room temperature

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 egg

30 ml milk

1 cups chocolate chips (hint: for even better flavor, use half dark chocolate chunks and half large milk chocolate chips)

Sea salt such as Fleur de sel or Maldon for finishing

Directions