For nearly 160 years, a Cézanne portray had a secret hidden beneath its floor

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Cincinnati Art Museum’s chief conservator Serena Urry was conducting a routine inspection of the institution’s prized Paul Cézanne painting “Still Life with Bread and Eggs” when she noticed something “odd.”

For an artwork dating back to 1865, the appearance of small cracks was no surprise. But they were concentrated in two specific areas, rather than distributed evenly across the canvas. What’s more, they revealed tiny flashes of white that stood out in contrast to the brooding palette of the French painter’s so-called “dark” period.

“I thought there might be something underneath that we should look at,” Urry said in a video interview.

Painted in 1865, Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Bread and Eggs” has been in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s collection for almost 70 years. Credit: Courtesy Cincinnati Art Museum

The conservator asked a local medical company to bring a portable X-ray machine to the museum, where a technician scanned the 2.5-foot-wide oil…