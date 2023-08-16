For the 8th Time, Summit 7 Systems Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1194 in 2023, Wit… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7) ranks No. 1194 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s an honor to return to the Inc. 5000 and be ranked alongside so many unique and innovative businesses,” said Scott Edwards, President and CEO of Summit 7. Edwards added “We have an outstanding team committed to helping the Defense Industrial Base secure the American dream for future generations.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

