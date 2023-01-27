Force Marketing Launches Audience IQ Customer Data Platform That Helps Auto Deal… – Press Release

Force Marketing, an innovative marketing technology company whose family of brands provides the most complete and comprehensive suite of lifecycle marketing solutions in the automotive industry, is launching Audience IQ at NADA Show 2023, a key auto industry trade show going on now in Dallas Texas. Audience IQ is a full-scale customer data platform (CDP) to help auto dealer groups improve their customers’ experience and increase marketing effectiveness and advertising return on investment.

“We created Audience IQ with the automotive consumer in mind,” said John Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Force Marketing. “Over the past seven years, we have invested $14 million to develop and perfect this robust platform that gives auto dealerships a full understanding of customers and their needs, enabling them to provide the best experience for customers and drive sales and service revenue. Our greater vision is to help improve Customer Lifetime Value in automotive, transforming the brand-to-consumer experience with improved communications.”

The Audience IQ platform collects, cleans, manages and analyzes first party customer data to provide a comprehensive view of auto customers’ preferences, behaviors and interactions with a dealership. Dealers can segment customers and send them relevant, personalized communications and offers, building stronger customer relationships and driving loyalty and repeat business.

“Audience IQ allows us to track consumer engagements in real-time across personalized direct marketing campaigns, digital advertising channels, social media, CTV and streaming audio platforms,” said Jason Moore, General Manager, Kia Atlanta South. “It also increases the consumer buying propensity score prior to them converting into a lead for our dealership personnel to meet the customer exactly where they are in their journey. It’s a win…