Ford: Fuel vehicles are a development enterprise

When Ford chief executive Jim Farley split the company’s passenger vehicle business into two parts — one for electric cars, the other for gasoline-powered vehicles — Farley put himself in charge of the electric car business, a division called Model e. The assumption among a lot of industry observers was that the person running the gasoline vehicle businesses, then, was there to nurse that dying technology through its final years.

Except it’s not dying, said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, Ford’s internal combustion vehicle division. On the contrary, he said, it’s booming.

“For someone who might be nursing, I’m spending a lot of my time and investment expanding [production] capacity for all of our Ford Blue vehicles,” told CNN Business. “So, to me, Ford Blue is a growth story.”

Basically, by keeping a foot firmly in the internal…