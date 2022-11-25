Ford recalling 520.000 Escape and Bronco Sport SUVs





CNN

—



Ford has announced another SUV recall, this time impacting about 520,000 Ford Escape and Bronco Sport compacts in the United States. Potential cracks in the vehicles’ fuel line could cause fires to break out under the hood of some cars, according to Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A total of 634,000 of the SUVs are being recalled for the problem worldwide, the company said.

Specifically, fuel injector can crack in some Escapes from model year 2022 through 2023 and 2021 through 2023 Bronco Sports that are equipped with the 3-cylinder 1.5-liter turbrocharged engine. This could allow fuel, or fuel vapor, to leak over hot parts of the vehicle and start a fire.

Ford is not suggesting that owners stop driving their vehicle. The company said that it expects the problem to occur in only a very small percentage of vehicles. The company said it…