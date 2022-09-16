Ford’s new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline





The new Mustang will be offered with a big 5.0-liter V8 engine or a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine just as in today’s Mustang. These engines have been improved for the 2024 model year Mustang, though, to produce more power and, in the case of the four-cylinder engine, to burn less fuel. Ford ( F ) has not yet announced how much more power, but promised that the V8 will be the most powerful “naturally aspirated” — meaning not turbocharged or supercharged — V8 ever offered in a base model Mustang GT.

“Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Ford had announced plans to make a hybrid version of the Mustang, back in 2017. Since then, though, Ford has introduced fully electric cars, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV and the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, as well as plug-in hybrids. That means a hybrid Mustang coupe…