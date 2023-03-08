Forecast 2023-2029 Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth CAGR … – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Healthcare Analytics Market.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market stands at US$ 19.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the following Six years to reach US$ 118.55 billion by 2029.

“ Healthcare Analytics ” is the process of analysing current and past industry data to predict trends, improve outreach, and even better achieve the spread of diseases. The field covers a broad range of businesses and offers insights on both the macro and micro level. It can disclose paths to improvement in patient care quality, clinical data, diagnosis, and business management. Due to an increase in the use of big data in healthcare organizations to address risks connected with numerous chronic diseases, the healthcare analytics market is predicted to grow.

In addition, the growing amount of complex data generated by the transition from paper to electronic health records, as well as its ability to improve physician practise, will drive industry demand. Furthermore, technological advancements, as well as increased investor interest in healthcare analytical tools, will drive market growth.

In 2023, the financial analytics is estimated to account for the largest share of the healthcare analytics market.

healthcare analytics market will have a significant impact in many other important areas, including

Epidemiology: Data visualization is being tested by experts in health care analytics to spot and swiftly contain disease breakouts.

Clinical Trials: Researchers hope that health data analytics will speed up the development of significant new medications.