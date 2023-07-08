Forest fires – AMENDMENT ON THE BAN ON OPEN FIRES IN OR IN THE VICINITY OF A FOR… – Press Release

QUÉBEC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ – The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to amend the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the modification of the area targeted by the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. Given the evolution of the weather, the measure is modified as of Friday, July 8, 8 a.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie (991) for its portion north of latitude 51°22′, as well as for its portions bounded by the following coordinates:

78° 39′ W 50° 28′ N

77° 43′ W 50° 28′ N

77° 43′ W 50° 06′ N

78° 39′ W 50° 06′ N

AND

77° 25′ W 49° 52′ N

76° 26′ W 49° 52′ N

76° 12′ W 49° 27′ N

75° 48′ W 49° 27′ N

75° 28′ W 49° 42′ N

75° 13′ W 49° 42′ N

74° 50′ W 49° 25′ N

74° 50′ W 49° 00′ N

77° 19′ W 49° 00′ N

77° 25′ W 49° 16′ N

AND

76° 25′ W 51° 06′ N

75° 47′ W 51° 02′ N

75° 37′ W 50° 55′ N

75° 42′ W 50° 35′ N

76° 10′ W 50° 29′ N

76° 30′ W 50° 35′ N

76° 36′ W 50° 45′ N

76° 36′ W 50° 56′ N

AND

75° 16′ W 50° 45′ N

73° 54′ W 50° 49′ N

73° 54′ W 50° 28′ N

74° 28′ W 50° 02′ N

75° 16′ W 50° 26′ N

AND

78° 22′ W 54° 51′ N

71° 00′ W 54° 51′ N

71° 00′ W 53° 59′ N

72° 52′ W 52° 20′ N

76° 48′ W 52° 20′ N

76° 48′ W 54° 10′ N

78° 22′ W 54° 10′ N

AND

Eeyou Istchee (993)

Waswanipi for its portion west of the line bounded by the following coordinates:

76° 23′ W 49° 46′ N

76° 20′ W 49° 41′ N

Mistissini for its portion north-west of the following coordinates:

73° 54′ W 50° 34′ N

73° 54′ W 50° 28′ N

74° 10′ W 50° 15′ N

Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish for its portion north of latitude 51°22′, Wemindji) (993).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN: Le Domaine-du-Roy (91) for its portion north-east of the following coordinates:

73° 45′ W 50° 00′ N

73° 45′ W 49° 53′ N

73° 34′ W 49° 52′ N

