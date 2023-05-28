Forest fires – BAN ON OPEN FIRES IN OR IN THE VICINITY OF A FOREST – Press Release

QUEBEC CITY, May 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to ban open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest because of the current conditions. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in a ban that takes effect starting on May 28, at 7 p.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991), Administration régionale Kativik (992), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981) – partie sur le continent et Île-d’Anticosti.

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l’Or (89).

MAURICIE : Mékinac (35), Shawinigan (36), Trois-Rivières (371), Les Chenaux (372), Maskinongé (51), La Tuque (90).

CAPITALE-NATIONALE : Charlevoix-Est (15), Charlevoix (16), L’Île-d’Orléans (20), La Côte-de-Beaupré (21), La Jacques-Cartier (22), Québec (23), Portneuf (34).

BAS-SAINT-LAURENT : La Matapédia (07), La Matanie (08), La Mitis (09), Rimouski-Neigette (10), Les Basques (11), Rivière-du-Loup (12), Témiscouata (13), Kamouraska (14).

GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE : Le Rocher-Percé (02), La Côte-de-Gaspé (03), La Haute-Gaspésie (04), Bonaventure (05), Avignon (06).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l’Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d’en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

LANAUDIÈRE :…