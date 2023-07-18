Foresters Financial announces leadership change – Press Release

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Today, Foresters Financial (Foresters) announced that Louis Gagnon has left his position as President and Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons.

Mr. Gagnon joined Foresters at a time of social and economic uncertainty and led the organization through an important transitional period which included among other things the adoption of the new IFRS 17 accounting standard and the amalgamation of Foresters Canadian business with Canada Protection Plan. During his tenure, Mr. Gagnon promoted strong member and employee engagement as well as advanced the organization’s corporate Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The Foresters Board of Directors thanks him for his contributions and wishes him the best.

The search for a permanent President and CEO has begun and the Board of Directors has appointed René Zanin to lead the organization on an interim basis. Since rejoining Foresters in 2015, Mr. Zanin has been a key member of the executive team. He has the full confidence of the Board in leading the organization through this period of transition.

Mr. Zanin and the executive team will focus on continued performance for Foresters Financial. They will support the organization in achieving its financial targets in the Canadian, American, and UK markets while ensuring that Foresters remains deeply committed to its purpose and mission. Foresters Financial is well-positioned to become even stronger with a renewed commitment to long-term growth, benefiting members, their families, and the communities in which they live.

