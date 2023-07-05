Former Kenyon Senior Living Facility and Kenyon Clinic Heading To Auction – Press Release

51,217 sq. ft. 64 Unit Assisted Living/Memory Care/Operating Clinic on 3.06 Acres of Land Selling at Auction with all Support Equipment and Vehicles.

Kenyon, Minnesota, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — 51,217 sq. ft. 64 unit assisted living/memory care/operating clinic on 3.06 acres of land selling with all support equipment and vehicles.

40 miles from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN the #1 Hospital in the Country.

The former Kenyon Senior Living facility in Goodhue County, shut down in the fall of 2022 for financial reasons. At the time of the closure they had 76 staff and an annual payroll of $1.85 million. The facility will be sold via a lender ordered sealed bid auction. Sealed Bids are due by Thursday, August 10 at 4:00pm. There will be no live auction at the site.

The facility has been a fixture in Kenyon for almost 74 years. In 2001 work began on designing the newest portion, Gunderson Gardens. Mayo Clinic collaborated with the City of Kenyon to have a clinic built on the end of the new senior living facility. The facility was finished in December of 2004 and the clinic was leased by Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic decided not to renew its lease in 2020 and Northfield Hospital + Clinic signed a lease for the space in 2021.

There is new low interest government guaranteed financing available to a new owner.

Kenyon Assisted Living/Kenyon Sunset Home has 41 units and went through $2.8 million of upgrades in 2012. Gunderson Gardens has 15 units of assisted living and 8 units of memory care which were built in 2004 for approximately $3 million. Kenyon Clinic consists of 3,540 sq. ft. of exam, procedure, x-ray, break, lab rooms and offices. The clinic is currently leased to Northfield Hospital through 2025.

Tyler Maas, Chief Auctionologist with Maas Companies states, “The timing is perfect for a buyer to purchase the recently upgraded, well maintained assisted living, memory care and clinic complex valued at $4,643,700.”

Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the property:…