Former nationwide footballer now assistant sports activities director

Emily Kelly

(CNS): The Ministry of Sports has appointed Emily Kelly, a former Cayman National U20 footballer, as the Assistant Director of Sports – Programmes at the Department of Sports. This is the first job back at home for the young Caymanian, who was previously working as the director of Student-Athlete Development at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

She will now oversee 20 coaches and sports coordinators, supporting them in delivering community programmes, camps, workshops, recreational leagues and events, along with school coaching sessions.

She will also help to develop and maintain strong working relationships with local sports associations and organisations to increase collaborative efforts, and devise methods of assessing and evaluating programmes to maximise the department’s potential.

“I’m thrilled to join the Department of Sports and work alongside so many individuals who are passionate about our islands’ sports engagement, and…