Former New York State Liquor Authority Commissioner Greeley Ford Joins GrayRobin… – Press Release

GrayRobinson today announced former Commissioner of the New York State Liquor Authority (NYSLA) Greeley Ford has joined the firm’s national Alcohol Law Team as an alcohol regulatory compliance consultant based in the Miami office. With more than three decades of broad-based public and private sector experience, Ford bolsters the powerhouse team of former federal and state government regulators, working alongside GrayRobinson’s nationally recognized regulatory attorneys.

“During his tenure as a Commissioner of New York’s State Liquor Authority, Greeley Ford won the admiration and respect of industry members and their attorneys, as well as his colleagues within the SLA,” said GrayRobinson Shareholder and Regulated Products Section Chair Richard Blau, who leads the firm’s national Alcohol Law Team. “We are proud to have Commissioner Ford join our other former federal and state alcohol regulators on GrayRobinson’s Alcohol Law Team.”

Ford maintains vast experience providing regulatory consulting support for clients developing and implementing compliance strategies for new and existing products and is highly in tune with all aspects of regulated product operations, distribution, and sales. At GrayRobinson, Ford will help provide compliance and support services for clients with interests in the alcohol beverage, cannabis, food, tobacco, and other heavily regulated sectors, in addition to helping clients manage complex compliance concerns and the interplay between business and government.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to exercise my consulting talent with this impressive GrayRobinson team,” said Ford. “GrayRobinson’s unique platform of former federal and state government regulators, combined with my broad-based work in both the private and public sectors, will provide even more opportunities for the firm and clients alike. I’m excited to get to work.”

Before joining GrayRobinson, the New York State Senate unanimously confirmed Ford as a two-term…