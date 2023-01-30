Former New Zealand rugby participant Campbell Johnstone turns into first All Black to return out as homosexual





Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone became the first All Black to come out publicly as gay, in an interview with TVNZ’s Seven Sharp on Monday.

Johnstone – who played three Test matches for New Zealand, including two against the British and Irish Lions in 2005 – said he told his friends and family “a long time ago” before making the announcement on the show.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people,” Johnstone said.

“Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks … and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle sports-wise that gives everyone closure,” the former Canterbury and Crusaders player added.

Responding to the announcement, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson praised…