Former NFL Quarterback Ray Lucas Returns to Alma Mater to Share His Story of Ove… – Press Release

PISCATAWAY, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of high school athletes from throughout the state received an education on the risks of prescription opioids from former NFL quarterback Ray Lucas at Rutgers University on Wednesday. The event was part of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, a program created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free (PDFNJ) and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA).

Lucas, a former star quarterback at Rutgers who enjoyed an eight-year career in the NFL, shared stories from his playing days and detailed how he developed an addiction to opioids and achieved recovery. He urged the students gathered at Jersey Mike’s Arena to stay educated and informed about the risks of prescription opioids.

“Playing sports is such a great part of growing up, but injuries will happen, so make sure to ask the questions about what you are being prescribed for pain and ask for help if you need it,” Lucas said. “Addiction can happen to anyone at any time.”

Nearly 20 high schools brought students to hear Lucas tell his story, and athletes from Rutgers also attended. The event, which was the eighth of 10 events to be held for high school students as part of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, was moderated by Emmy-award-winning anchor Steve Adubato. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Rutgers University Athletic Director, Pat Hobbs delivered opening comments.

“Student athletes are at increased risk of injury and more likely to be prescribed pain medications. They are leaders in their school and that means they can help shape attitudes about opioids and substance use disorder more broadly,” said Uli Diaz, Senior Vice President, Government and Community Affairs, Horizon. “When Ray Lucas tells you that opioid addiction is tougher than any opponent he faced, it makes an impact. We encourage students to carry that message back to their…