Formulation 1: Honda to return as Aston Martin engine associate in 2026

Honda has won the last two drivers’ championships with Red Bull and Max Verstappen and picked up the constructors’ title last season

Honda is to return to Formula 1 in a formal capacity in 2026 as engine partner for the Aston Martin team.

The company officially pulled out of F1 at the end of 2021 but its engines are still used by the two Red Bull teams and are called Hondas again in 2023.

Honda said on Wednesday that F1’s pursuit of carbon-neutrality by 2030 was the “key factor” behind its decision to re-enter officially.

New rules for 2026 will increase the electrical performance of F1 engines.

The sport’s governing body the FIA is mandating the use of fully sustainable synthetic fuels at the same time.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe said: “In pursuit of its goal in achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, starting in the 2026 season the FIA will mandate the use of 100% carbon-neutral fuel and the deployment of electrical power will be increased significantly by three…