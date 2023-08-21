HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s first Chinese financial newspaper, Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) announced the list of companies with outstanding ESG performance on 18 August. Fosun International was awarded the “ESG Achievement Programme 2023” logo and certificate of appreciation by HKEJ, in recognition of the company’s performance in environmental, social, governance and sustainable development, which has been recognized by the market.

HKEJ pointed out that issues such as environmental, social, corporate governance and climate change have become a global trend, and international institutional investors regard them as important indicators for evaluating corporate performance and firmly believe that sound ESG practices are closely linked to the company’s long-term growth. Driven by this trend, many Hong Kong companies have pledged to promote sustainable development and closely follow the pace of multinational corporations in terms of ESG. Among them, many well-known Hong Kong companies have been actively promoting sustainable development, and continue to publicize their innovative ideas and practical plans to the market. Therefore, HKEJ issued certificates of appreciation to those companies.

In addition to Fosun International, companies in HKEJ’s “ESG Achievement Programme 2023” include Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Construction Bank, Chinachem Group, China Minsheng Bank, Fidelity, FWD Insurance, Henderson Land Development, Legend Holdings, Link REIT, MTR, PCCW, etc.

HKEJ pointed out that in recent years, global investors have attached increasing importance to the ESG performance of enterprises. Fosun International has also continued to promote ESG work and achieved impressive results. Fosun International received an AA MSCI ESG rating and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. It was selected as a constituent of the MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS 10-40 Index again; it received a rating of A in the Hang Seng Sustainability…