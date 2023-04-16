Four Canadian journalists recognized for championing Indigenous journalism, and … – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) has awarded this year’s prestigious Charles Bury Award to four remarkable Canadian journalists who have each, through their commitment to the craft, broken new ground in their efforts to inspire change in how Canadian journalism covers Indigenous stories.

The four winners of this year’s award include: Veteran Mohawk journalist Tahieròn:iohte Dan David, longtime CBC reporter and Anishinaabe journalist Duncan McCue, Karyn Pugliese (aka Pabàmàdiz), a member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation in Ontario, and current editor-in-chief of Canada’s National Observer, and Jody Porter, a former CBC reporter based in Thunder Bay, Ont. Porter’s award is being given posthumously.

“Each of these journalists have, in their own ways, been trailblazers,” said CAJ president Brent Jolly in presenting the awards earlier this evening at the Wall Centre in downtown Vancouver.

“They are bold visionaries who have shown how relationships based on understanding are more productive than those based on prejudice. They have built networks; re-imagined and deconstructed colonial approaches to journalistic storytelling; challenged authority, called out double-standards and systemic injustices; and, perhaps most important, created critical space for others to tell stories on Indigenous issues in the pursuit of a more just and equitable society.”

This award, formerly known as the President’s Award, was renamed in honour of veteran journalist and long-time CAJ board member Charles Bury, who died in February 2014. It recognizes both individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism.

“Each of this year’s honourees personify, in their own distinct ways, the values and commitments to address long overdue systemic, social, political, and cultural changes echoed in the calls to action of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” said Jolly.

“But as we quickly approach a…