Four Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Skilled Nursing Facilities Earn 2023 AHCA/NCA… – Press Release

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute providers in the nation, today announced that four (4) of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities have been recognized as 2023 recipients of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This year, 63 skilled nursing care centers, eight assisted living communities, and one dual skilled nursing/assisted living facility in 27 states earned the Silver Award – the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and staff in long term care.

The four Genesis-affiliated skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities receiving the Silver award are:

Hathorne Hill (Danvers, MA)

Oceanside Center (Hampton, NH)

Village Green of Bristol (Bristol, CT)

Willows Center (Parkersburg, WV)

“Through their strong foundation and commitment to quality, these four facilities have demonstrated effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes for the patients and residents they serve,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer for Genesis HealthCare. “We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, recipients have met the criteria for the Bronze award and move on to evaluate and improve their processes, creating a systematic approach for all aspects of the organization that leads to positive outcomes and success. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. Silver recipients can now move on to the final and most prestigious level of the program, the Gold – Excellence in Quality award.

Data shows that Silver and…