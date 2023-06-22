FOUR-TIME TRIATHLON WORLD CHAMPION LEANDA CAVE AND CYCLING OLYMPIAN MARI HOLDEN … – Press Release

CAMP PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT BEST BUDDIES’ MISSION OF INCLUSION OF FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

MALIBU, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce its inaugural 2023 Best Buddies Breakaway Camp: Malibu Ladies’ Edition, a four-day cycling adventure exclusively for women.

Led by four-time Triathlon World Champion Leanda Cave and Cycling Olympian Mari Holden, the camp will offer expert coaching on mountainous terrain, guidance on training methods, recovery techniques, nutrition, and bike handling skills. Leanda Cave, a decorated triathlete and multiple world champion, will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the camp. Her remarkable accomplishments, including being recognized as one of the “10 Fittest Women in the World” by CNN, make her an invaluable coach and mentor. Joining her is Mari Holden, an esteemed cycling icon who has achieved World Champion status and represented the USA in the Olympic Games.

“I’ve been riding a bike for 32 years and no matter where I go, cycling always brings me joy and happiness. It’s a sport that I find empowering, where my body is the machine and the bike is in my control,” said Leanda Cave. “I look forward to riding in the Santa Monica Mountains, experiencing the iconic coastal views while surrounded by peaceful nature.”

“I look forward to co-leading this camp with Leanda. I deeply admire her achievements and together, we’ll provide valuable insights on refining one’s fitness and cycling skills, and safety, in a supportive and fun atmosphere,” said Mari Holden. “The camps’ base is truly remarkable, and the roads we’ll be riding on are some of my personal favorites in the…