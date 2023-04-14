Fox Information is about to enter the true No Spin Zone





This is it.

The media defamation trial of the century is on the precipice of kicking off in Wilmington, Delaware, in just days.

Jury selection in Dominion Voting Systems’ monster $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit took place all of Thursday, with 300 potential jurors being summoned to court. Good progress was made and the presiding judge noted that there were “more than enough jurors” to start the trial as scheduled on Monday.

It is there, in Courtroom 7E, where the biggest figures in Murdoch Media, accompanied by a throng of high-powered lawyers, will attempt to mount their defense after repeatedly failing to convince a judge to toss the now-historic case.

It’s, frankly,…