FOX News Books to Release “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Retired Staff Sergeant J… – Press Release

“Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Warriors Book of Heroism, Patriotism and Friendship” Marks the Seventh Title for FOX News Books

FOX News Books, FOX News Media’s publishing imprint, will release its seventh title on Tuesday, June 27th, “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” by FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor, FOX Nation host and combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones. The book follows the Modern Warriors franchise debut title “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” authored by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth, which was a New York Times bestseller.

In commenting on the announcement, Jones remarked, “For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story.’ However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own. It’s fitting that my first book is a telling of their stories, how they’ve affected my life and how their experience in serving this country shows the need for bonds on and beyond the battlefield. Unbroken Bonds is a book for, by and about patriotic Americans and what it truly means to be your brothers’ keeper.”

“Unbroken Bonds of Battle” marks the second installment of the growing Modern Warriors franchise, which spotlights those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms and the people of the United States of America. Staff Sergeant Jones served eight years in the Marine Corps with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before an IED ended his career as a bomb technician, forever changing his life. Through the support of his brothers and sisters in arms, he began the arduous recovery and has since dedicated himself to paying it forward, working on behalf and with veterans for more than a decade. Featuring unfiltered and authentic conversations from across all branches of the military, Jones honors the true American heroes that not only defend this…