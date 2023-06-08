FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity to Interview California Governor Gavin Newsom on… – Press Release

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Sean Hannity will present a sit-down interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, June 12th on Hannity at 9 PM/ET. The interview will take place at the Governor’s mansion in Sacramento, and encompass topics such as immigration, current issues in California, the economy, the 2024 presidential election, the current state of democratic politics and his newly proposed 28th Amendment to the Constitution regarding gun safety. Hannity’s sit down will mark Newsom’s first interview with FNC since 2010.

For more than two decades, Hannity has been known for his provocative style and unique connection with his audience. Each night, his primetime program features a signature monologue where Hannity breaks down trending topics of the day, followed by headline-generating interviews. Throughout his tenure with the network, he has interviewed numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including: former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), Reverend Jesse Jackson, as well as Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson, Michael Moore, Michael Phelps, Richard Petty, Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, and award-winning actor and director Sean Penn.

Hannity’s ratings success has spanned each of his primetime timeslots over the last 25 years. His eponymous program has dominated the cable news landscape, ranking number one in its time slot with both viewers and in the 25-54 demographic for 13 consecutive years since launching as a solo hour in January 2009, according to Nielsen Media Research. His debut program, Hannity & Colmes with the late Alan Colmes, became a ratings hit and overtook Larry King after just five years of its existence, ranking as top-rated program in its timeslot beginning in 2002 in…