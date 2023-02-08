Foxconn January gross sales hit report excessive after manufacturing restored at world’s greatest iPhone manufacturing unit



Apple supplier Foxconn says its January monthly sales hit a record high as it bounced back from Covid-19 disruptions in China.

In a sales update on Sunday, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant reported revenue of 660.4 billion Taiwan dollars ($22 billion) in January, 48% more than the same period a year ago and its highest-ever level for that month. Revenue was up nearly 5% compared to the previous month.

The manufacturer attributed its performance to a strong rebound at its sprawling campus in Zhengzhou, central China.

The site, which is home to the world’s biggest iPhone factory, was crippled late last year by Covid-19 restrictions and workers’ protests.

Now, operations there are “returning to normal,” and product shipments have jumped, Foxconn said.

The company also said a “better components supply” helped boost sales.

