France 96-0 Namibia: Antoine Dupont injured as hosts rating 14 tries in Marseille

France captain Antoine Dupont was forced off in the second half with an injury to his face during the Pool A rout of Namibia

France: (54) 96 Tries: Penaud 3, Danty 2, Ollivon 2, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarry 2, Couilloud, Jaminet, Penalty Con: Ramos 12 Namibia (0) 0

France are on the brink of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals after claiming their biggest-ever win with a 96-0 victory over Namibia in Pool A.

Damian Penaud scored a hat-trick, while Jonathan Danty, Charles Ollivon and Louis Bielle-Biarry all scored twice.

Antoine Dupont, Thibaud Flament, Baptiste Couilloud and Melvyn Jaminet also crossed before a penalty try took their total tally to 14 in Marseille.

The only French cause for concern was the loss of Dupont to injury.

The hosts’ captain was withdrawn during the second-half following a head-on-head tackle by Johan Deysel, whose yellow card was upgraded to a red by the bunker.

France head coach Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his talisman on the field despite his side’s…