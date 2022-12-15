France and Argentina carry a number of plot traces to mouthwatering World Cup ultimate





And just like that, after 62 matches over nearly a month, the stage for Qatar 2022’s showpiece final was set.

Two-time champion Argentina overpowered Croatia in the first semifinal earlier in the week, while defending champion France ended Morocco’s 2022 World Cup dream with a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Attention now shifts to the Lusail Stadium, where this Sunday, Les Bleus will face La Albiceleste in a final that has multiple plot lines.

France is the first champion to reach the final in two decades, while Argentina is chasing a third title. Contesting a fourth final, Les Bleus is also attempting to become the first side to retain the World Cup since Brazil managed the feat 60 years ago.

According to FIFA’s most recent rankings, Argentina is No. 3, while France is No. 4.

The match…