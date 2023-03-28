France anti-pension reform protests: Demonstrators enter airport amid nationwide protests





Protesters on the tracks at a Paris rail station. Smoke bombs let off at Biarritz airport. Anger at French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms showed no sign of letting up on Tuesday as the nation prepared for a 10th day of nationwide demonstrations.

Sweeping protests have paralyzed major services across the country in recent weeks over Macron’s proposal to raise the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64, in a move that as riled opposition lawmakers and trade unions.

Up to 900,000 protesters were expected to join 240 rallies planned throughout France on Tuesday, with 100,000 protesters anticipated to fill the streets of the capital alone, according to CNN affiliate BFM. Demonstators had started to fill the streets of Paris early in the afternoon.

Videos on social media verified by CNN showed smoke bombs being let off by protesters outside the…