France Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $4.06 Billion by 2028, Get Insi… – Press Release

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Arizton’s latest research report, the France data center market will grow at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2022-2028.

France is a mature Western European data center market with significant investments from local and global operators, driven by government initiatives for digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions. It is well-connected with major markets and is home to major cloud services providers such as OVHcloud, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. France has established Free Trade and Industrial Free Zones and is a major global nuclear power producer, committing to carbon neutrality by 2050. The France data center market is experiencing increasing demand for colocation, with the country leading Europe in digital product leadership ahead of Germany and the UK. In 2022, the major investors in the market were Digital Realty, Telehouse, and CyrusOne. The market also witnessed investments from new entrants such as CloudHQ, Stratosfair, Titan Datacenters, and Yondr.

France Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 4.06 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 715 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 151 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 4.66 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1.27 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Key Highlights