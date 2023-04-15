France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2023-2027 Featuri… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) – Q1 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 6.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 8,148.5 million in 2023. In value terms, the gift card market in France has recorded a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2022.

The gift card industry in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2027. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 7,677.0 million in 2022 to reach US$ 10,073.4 million by 2027.

The gift card market in 2022 was driven by a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of the gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

