France Machine Condition Monitoring Industry to Grow at a CAGR 8.3% from 2022 to… – Press Release

Chicago, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a research report France Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Monitoring Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), Deployment, Offering – Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets, France Machine Condition Monitoring Industry to Grow at a CAGR 8.3% from 2022 to 2027.

France to witness significant growth in the machine condition monitoring market

The machine condition monitoring process involves monitoring machines to detect possible malfunctions, predict machine failure, and identify the need for maintenance. This technology applies to oil & gas, power generation, metals & mining, chemicals, automotive, aerospace, and others. As per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the machine condition monitoring market size is projected to value USD 4.0 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022−2027. One of the factors, such as the increasing awareness of manufacturers globally about the benefits of installing conditioning monitoring systems, is driving the growth of the machine condition monitoring market. The key players offering machine condition monitoring solutions include Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International (US), National Instruments (US), and SKF (Sweden).

Europe is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the top three markets witnessing increased demand for machine condition monitoring systems from manufacturing firms. Moreover, low costs of sensors and seamless internet connectivity fuel the incorporation of predictive analytics and big data technologies in the industrial sector. Furthermore, France’s machine condition monitoring market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, which can be…