France nationwide strike deliberate by unions after pension reform handed with no vote



Paris

CNN

—



France’s powerful unions are coming out in force for a nationwide strike Thursday in a rejection of a controversial retirement age reform that the government pushed through parliament last week without a vote.

Though sporadic, sometimes unruly demonstrations have popped up in Paris and other cities across France since the bill’s passage, Thursday will mark the first day of coordinated action since then. It is also the ninth day of strikes since the bill was introduced in January.

Public transportation in Paris is expected to be heavily disrupted and 50% of the country’s high-speed TGV trains will be canceled. Air traffic is also expected to be affected Thursday, with 30% of flights impacted at Paris Orly airport. Some of the country’s largest oil refineries will also be blocked.

Some 12,000 police officers will be deployed around the country, including…