France pension protests: France braces for ruling on Macron’s plan to lift retirement age

Heightened security is in place in the French capital Paris as the country braces for a crucial ruling on the constitutionality of divisive changes to France’s pension system.

The Constitutional Council in Paris, France’s equivalent of the US supreme court, has been barricaded ahead of the decision, which could see France’s retirement age raised from 62 to 64.

An expert in French constitutional law told CNN the police operation to protect the court is unprecedented. “As far back as i can remember, I’ve never seen images like this before,” Laureline Fontaine said.

Sweeping protests have paralyzed major services across the country this year over French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal, a move that has also riled opposition lawmakers and unions. Uncollected garbage has mounted in the streets of Paris.

There are several possible outcomes…