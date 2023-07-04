France riots: Grandmother of stripling killed in police cease requires calm, as France sees sixth evening of protest





CNN

—



The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was fatally shot by a police officer in a Paris suburb last week, has called for an end to the violent protests that have swept the country since his death.

Merzouk’s grandmother appealed to protesters on Sunday, telling CNN’s affiliate BFMTV: “They should not damage the schools, not break the buses, it was the moms who take the buses.”

“I’m tired,” said the grandmother, identified as Nadia by BMFTV.

Nahel’s mother, she added, “doesn’t have a life anymore.”

Nightly protests have erupted in cities across France and its overseas territories over the past week, with protesters expressing fury and accusations over how France’s marginalized communities are policed, and raising questions over whether race was a factor in Nahel’s death.

The French government has responded…