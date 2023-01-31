France strikes: Staff deliver Paris to a standstill in second mass protest over retirement age reforms



CNN

French schools and transportation networks were heavily disrupted Tuesday for the second time this month, as unions staged another mass strike against government plans to raise the retirement age for most workers.

Unions and opposition parties have called for people to protest in major cities, hoping for a repeat of the first major demonstration against the plans on January 19, when more than 1 million people took part. Strikes that day brought the transportation network to a standstill and shuttered the Eiffel Tower to visitors.

In Paris, more than 100 schools will be closed Tuesday and 60% of teachers will walk out, the major education union FSU said on Twitter.

The French capital is expected to bear the brunt of the protests. The city’s transport agency RATP warned that the metro and suburban rail services would be “very disrupted.”

