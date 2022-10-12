France tries to interrupt oil refinery strike as drivers line up for fuel



London

CNN Business

—



The French government has ordered staff at an ExxonMobil refinery to return to work, taking the extraordinary measure after a weeks-long strike led to fuel shortages, with drivers lining up for miles to refill their tanks.

The energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was requisitioning staff essential to the operation of the Port Jerome refinery in Normandy, run by Exxon’s French subsidiary. Under French law, workers who ignore such an order could face a €10,000 ($9,700) fine or six months imprisonment.

The rarely used measure can be imposed by the government when the country’s national security is at risk because of strike action. ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Striking workers have blockaded ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies

(TOT) refineries for several weeks, disrupting…