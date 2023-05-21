Frankenmuth Insurance Names Andy Knudsen Company President – Press Release

Frankenmuth Insurance has announced Andy Knudsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Corporate Secretary, has been appointed and promoted to succeed Fred Edmond as the company’s President, effective April 25, 2023.

Knudsen has 32 years of Claims management experience and has been with Frankenmuth Insurance for more than ten years. He was elected to the Board of Directors for Frankenmuth Insurance Company and its five subsidiary companies in 2021 and currently serves on the Executive, Investment, Nomination and Corporate Governance, Political Affairs (Chairperson), Proxy, and Retirement committees. Additionally, Knudsen serves on the Board of Directors and as President of the Frankenmuth Insurance Foundation.

Knudsen holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Colorado. Serving as an industry expert, Knudsen is actively involved with the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

In addition to serving in this new capacity, Knudsen will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary.

