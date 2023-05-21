Frankenmuth Insurance Names Zachary Martin Assistant Corporate Secretary – Press Release

Frankenmuth Insurance has announced Vice President Zachary Martin has been appointed to serve as Assistant Corporate Secretary, effective April 25, 2023.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Frankenmuth Insurance has announced Vice President Zachary Martin has been appointed to serve as Assistant Corporate Secretary, effective April 25, 2023.

Martin joined Frankenmuth Insurance in 2018 as the Director of Actuarial, Risk, and Compliance Services and brought 13 years of prior actuarial and technical experience from working for Liberty Mutual, Zurich North America, and TD Insurance. He was promoted to Vice President in 2019 and is responsible for pricing, analytics, reserving, risk, and compliance activities. Further, Martin leads corporate initiatives to advance the company’s use of predictive analytics. In addition to serving on the Executive Committees of Frankenmuth Mutual Holding Company, Frankenmuth Holdings, Inc., Frankenmuth Insurance Company, and all subsidiary companies, Martin is a member of the Retirement, Political Affairs, and Risk committees.

Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Science in Statistics from Texas A&M University. He also holds the following professional designations: Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), and Certified Specialist in Predictive Analytics (CSPA).

He is a member of the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association Actuarial Committee and the Compensation Advisory Organization of the Michigan Board of Governors. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan’s Executive Committee (Secretary), and is a past Chairperson of the Casualty Actuarial Society Institute Examination Committee.

About Frankenmuth Insurance:

Insurance…