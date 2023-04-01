FranklinIs Announces The Sizzle Award Winners of 2023 – Best Businesses of Willi… – Press Release

FranklinIs Announces The Sizzle Award Winners of 2023, the Best Business winners in Williamson County, Tennessee, as voted by the public, presented by local community forum FranklinIs.com and sponsored by Franklin Lifestyle and Brentwood Lifestyle magazines.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — FranklinIs Announces The Sizzle Award Winners of 2023, the Best Business winners in Williamson County, Tennessee, as voted by the public, presented by local community forum FranklinIs.com and sponsored by Franklin Lifestyle and Brentwood Lifestyle magazines.

FranklinIs, The Online Voice of Williamson County, announces the 2023 Sizzle Awards Winners (The Best Businesses of Williamson County, TN) today, celebrating Business Owners in Williamson County, as voted by over 7,000 residents, placing 403,000 votes.

Featured categories included Cuisine, Health and Wellness, Personal Care, Services, and Entertainment from Best Fine Dining and Shopping to Best Auto Care and Orthopedic Practice. Best in Williamson County winners are now announced online on the 2023 Sizzle Awards Winners page. Additionally, the winner’s list will be printed in the April issue of Brentwood Lifestyle and Franklin Lifestyle magazines. These magazines are sent to over 29,000 households in the Brentwood and Franklin area. Copies of the magazine can also be found at Whole Foods.

FranklinIs and The Sizzle Awards give the public a voice, the businesses an opportunity to promote, and the community access to the choices of the best. Winners are recognized through online promotions year-round, certified plaques and certificates, and a digital winner’s logo to use in social media or advertisements. The Sizzle Awards represent the best of Williamson County. It is inspiring to see logos, plaques, and certificates on businesses (family-owned or not), franchises, and self-employed all around the county for achieving this success as voted by their customers, peers, and neighbors.

Created to recognize local…