Franz Beckenbauer: German soccer legend dies aged 78

German legend Franz Beckenbauer, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died aged 78.

He won the World Cup as captain of West Germany in 1974 and lifted the trophy again as manager in 1990.

The former defender played 582 times for Bayern Munich, winning the German top flight as both as a player and a manager.

Nicknamed Der Kaiser, as a player he also won the European Championship in 1972, as well as the Ballon d’Or twice.

A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”

Bayern, Germany’s most successful club, said: “The world of FC Bayern is no longer what it used to be – suddenly darker, quieter, poorer.”

They added that without Beckenbauer “Bayern would never have become the club it is today”.