Free college meals to be prolonged to twin entry college students

(CNS): The Ministry of Education is taking steps to expand the Public School Meals Programme (PSMP) to dual entry Year 12 students. These are students who attended government schools through Year 11 and then chose to attend the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) or one of the local private schools for their final year of compulsory education, which is fully funded by goverment. Officials did not say when they expect this final phase of the PSMP to be rolled out.

Free school meals were first provided to students at all government primary schools and the Lighthouse School in August 2021. The programme was expanded to include high school students in March this year, but at the time “the infrastructure was not in place for us to immediately include dual entry students”, according to Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

Dual entry students attending Year 12 at St Ignatius Catholic School now have access to free meals and ministry officials…