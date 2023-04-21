Freedman Normand Friedland LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Eqonex Limi… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Freedman Normand Friedland LLP (“FNF”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Eqonex Limited (“Eqonex” or the “Company”) EQOS, Binance Group (“Binance”), Bifinity UAB, certain Eqonex officers and directors, and Binance’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) (“Defendants”) asserting claims under §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, and/or §§ 5 and 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933. The action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and docketed under 23-cv-03346 is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eqonex securities between March 7, 2022 and November 29, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or unregistered EQO securities between April 8, 2021 and the present (the “Unregistered Securities Class Period”) and were damaged by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Eqonex and/or unregistered EQO securities during the relevant class period, you have until June 20, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To discuss this action and/or obtain a copy of the Complaint, contact Ivy T. Ngo at [email protected] or 646-392-8842. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Eqonex (formerly Diginex Limited) was a Singapore-domiciled digital assets financial services company which operated four business lines: Custody, Asset Management, Brokerage, and the Eqonex Exchange (the “Exchange”). Notably, the Custody business was composed of Digivault, a stand-alone digital asset custodian based in the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) which was the first one to be registered with U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), and the Exchange business facilitated the trading of products in BTC, ETH, BCH,…