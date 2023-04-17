Freedom Plasma Opens New Plasma Center in Paducah – Press Release

National Biotechnology Company Adds Second Location in Kentucky

The Paducah community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on April 18, 2023. The new center aims to educate potential donors about the benefits of plasma donation and its impact on saving lives worldwide.

The U.S. provides two-thirds of the plasma used worldwide and is one of the few countries that allow healthcare companies to compensate donors financially for their time donating plasma. A community plasma donation center also provides a significant economic boost to the area.

“The new Paducah center will have an economic impact of around $5 million annually,” said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, one of the partner companies that built and will operate the center. “The community initially sees benefits from the construction of the center, then from compensation paid to donors and the creation of healthcare-oriented jobs. It also generates a need for services from local small businesses; plus, our donors know they are helping save lives.”

Plasma donated at Freedom Plasma helps meet the global demand for blood-plasma, the golden liquid part of blood used to create life-saving medicines and therapies for people suffering from various diseases and immune disorders. Treating just one patient for a year requires 130–1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors, making every donation vital.

“Plasma donations are a safe thoughtful act that will benefit individuals around the world who are in need as well as providing donors with an additional way to earn income,” said Julie Broadway, Center Manager of the new Paducah center.

To be eligible to donate plasma, in-house medical professionals conduct a medical screening, medical history, and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like a blood donation, and plasma is removed from the blood using a safe, sterile, self-contained…