French Fries Market in North America to grow by USD 1.92 Billion from 2022 to 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The North American french fries market is projected to increase by USD 1,924.6 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2022 and 2027. Increased online presence of frozen french fries is a key factor driving market growth. A key reason for the growth is that online platforms typically offer more brands, flavors, and package sizes of frozen fries than brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, factors such as online channels appeal to consumers with specific preferences, especially in terms of different cuts, condiments, or specialty options are also increasing the demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The french fries market in North America report covers the following areas:

French Fries Market In North America 2023-2027: CompanyAnalysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agristo NV, AJC International Inc., Allied Potato, B and G Foods Inc., Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Himalaya Food International Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., The Kraft…