French MP brings parliament to a halt by yelling ‘Return to Africa’ to Black MP

France’s lower house of parliament suspended its session on Thursday after a far-right MP shouted, “Go back to Africa!” as a Black legislator from the far left asked a question about immigration.

The comment created a huge commotion. The centrist government and left-wing alliance said it was an unacceptable racist slur. The far right argued MP Gregoire de Fournas was not aiming the words at the MP who asked the question, Carlos Martens Bilongo, but at migrants stranded on an NGO boat.

“There is no room for racism in our democracy. The Bureau of the National Assembly will convene (on Friday) and should decide on necessary sanction,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told reporters after the incident.

De Fournas, a member of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), and his party argued that he said nothing wrong.

He “obviously spoke about the migrants transported in boats by the NGOs,” Le Pen…