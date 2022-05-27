French Open: Cameron Norrie loses to Karen Khachanov at Roland Garros

Cameron Norrie has lost all five of his Grand Slam third-round matches

Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Cameron Norrie’s wait for a first appearance in the last 16 of a Grand Slam goes on after he became the final British singles player to fall at the French Open.

British men’s number one Norrie was below his best as he lost 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 to 21st seed Karen Khachanov.

Norrie, seeded 10th, paid the price for taking just one of 14 break points in the opening two sets.

The 26-year-old has lost in the third round at four of the past five majors.

Going deep at a Grand Slam has been one of the left-hander’s major targets and he has not yet been able to achieve it, despite his rapid rise up the ATP rankings over the past two seasons.

Being pitched against two of the sport’s all-time greats at the third-round stage on three occasions last year did not…